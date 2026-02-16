The perfect way to cross the Dnipro: Ukrainian Railways restores additional Kyiv City Express services amid bad weather and traffic jams in the capital
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Railways is bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia on February 17. This will allow crossing the Dnipro in 10 minutes, avoiding traffic jams.
Ukrzaliznytsia is bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia due to bad weather, which has caused traffic jams on the capital's roads, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, February 17, we are bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia and back!
UZ emphasizes that Kyiv City Express is an ideal way to cross the Dnieper without stress and delays:
✅ 15 hryvnias and an online ticket on your phone via the UZ application;
✅ 10 minutes on the road;
✅ a warm and modern carriage instead of "red roads" on the map.
Schedule of additional shuttles:
📍Darnytsia — Vydubychi: 6:31, 7:31, 8:31, 9:31.
📍Vydubychi — Darnytsia: 7:02, 8:02, 9:02.
These services will have a stop at Berezniaky station and will reinforce our usual KSE schedule.
