05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
The perfect way to cross the Dnipro: Ukrainian Railways restores additional Kyiv City Express services amid bad weather and traffic jams in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Ukrainian Railways is bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia on February 17. This will allow crossing the Dnipro in 10 minutes, avoiding traffic jams.

The perfect way to cross the Dnipro: Ukrainian Railways restores additional Kyiv City Express services amid bad weather and traffic jams in the capital

Ukrzaliznytsia is bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia due to bad weather, which has caused traffic jams on the capital's roads, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 17, we are bringing back additional Kyiv City Express services between Vydubychi and Darnytsia and back!

- the message says.

UZ emphasizes that Kyiv City Express is an ideal way to cross the Dnieper without stress and delays:

✅ 15 hryvnias and an online ticket on your phone via the UZ application;

✅ 10 minutes on the road;

✅ a warm and modern carriage instead of "red roads" on the map.

Schedule of additional shuttles:

📍Darnytsia — Vydubychi: 6:31, 7:31, 8:31, 9:31.

📍Vydubychi — Darnytsia: 7:02, 8:02, 9:02.

These services will have a stop at Berezniaky station and will reinforce our usual KSE schedule.

Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather16.02.26, 10:28 • 26739 views

Antonina Tumanova

Kyiv
Snow in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv