The Pentagon is preparing at least four options for deploying U.S. troops in Europe – Reuters

The Pentagon is preparing at least four options for the deployment of U.S. troops in Europe for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. According to a document seen by Reuters, the proposals are to be ready by November 6—approximately one month before the completion of the six-month review, UNN reports.

Details

The options will provide for different troop levels, deployment locations, the speed at which the forces could potentially be adjusted, and costs.

European NATO countries fear that the review could lead to a significant reduction in the approximately 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe. At the same time, Washington says that allies should assume a greater share of responsibility for the security of the continent.

The administration of Donald Trump was also particularly dissatisfied with the position taken by some allies during the U.S. war against Iran. Washington accuses certain countries of providing insufficient support, including by restricting U.S. aircraft's access to bases and airspace.

Europe is working on its own format for peace talks on Ukraine amid concerns over Trump - NYT

The Pentagon will also assess U.S. access to military bases, overflight rights, as well as the allies' space, cyber and intelligence infrastructure.

In addition, Washington is examining the extent to which NATO countries are meeting their financial commitments to the Alliance and whether they will be able to compensate for possible gaps following a reduction in U.S. forces.

According to a Pentagon official, the review is intended to provide U.S. leaders with a broad range of options—from maintaining the current level of presence to significantly reducing it.

The United States plans to complete the full withdrawal of its troops from Iraq by September 30