Pension Fund: Ukrainians abroad can undergo identification at any service center without returning to their place of registration

In Ukraine, the services of the Pension Fund are provided on the principle of extraterritoriality — citizens can receive services at any service center, regardless of their place of registration or actual residence. This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A citizen temporarily residing outside Ukraine contacted the Pension Fund with a question whether she needed to return to her place of registration for identification, or whether she could undergo identification at a service center in a border settlement.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that citizens who are temporarily abroad or are unable to undergo online identification can do so at any PFU service center.

Applying at the place of registration is no longer mandatory.

Who is it relevant for?

This opportunity is especially important for pensioners who:

are outside Ukraine;

have changed their place of residence;

have technical limitations for online procedures.

Identification in service centers is carried out according to a standard procedure, with confirmation of identity and documents.

