Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Pension Fund: Ukrainians abroad can undergo identification at any service center without returning to their place of registration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

The Pension Fund of Ukraine has allowed citizens to undergo identification at any service center, regardless of their place of registration or residence. This is especially relevant for pensioners who are abroad or have changed their place of residence.

Pension Fund: Ukrainians abroad can undergo identification at any service center without returning to their place of registration

In Ukraine, the services of the Pension Fund are provided on the principle of extraterritoriality — citizens can receive services at any service center, regardless of their place of registration or actual residence. This was reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

A citizen temporarily residing outside Ukraine contacted the Pension Fund with a question whether she needed to return to her place of registration for identification, or whether she could undergo identification at a service center in a border settlement.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine explained that citizens who are temporarily abroad or are unable to undergo online identification can do so at any PFU service center.

Ukrainian ASCs expand opportunities: tax and pension services now available in one place02.10.25, 20:46 • 6202 views

 Applying at the place of registration is no longer mandatory.

Who is it relevant for?

This opportunity is especially important for pensioners who:

  • are outside Ukraine;
    • have changed their place of residence;
      • have technical limitations for online procedures.

        Identification in service centers is carried out according to a standard procedure, with confirmation of identity and documents.

        A third of elderly people in Ukraine will receive slightly more than UAH 3,000 in pensions - registry data22.10.25, 09:27 • 2506 views

