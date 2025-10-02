Ukrainian ASCs expand opportunities: tax and pension services now available in one place

A resolution has been adopted, according to which Ukrainians will know which services are available in a particular ASC. They also promise clear instructions and quality work from administrators. The service will combine a number of important innovations.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Now Ukrainian citizens will be able to apply for tax and pension services at ASCs. - reports the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

For convenient searching of necessary services, information will be compiled in the Guide to Public Services. The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that the resolution, which defines the exact list of services in administrative service centers, has been adopted.

It is worth paying attention to a number of key changes:

Ukrainians will be able to apply for a taxpayer card, pension and other tax services in one visit to the ASC without traveling to different institutions. The full list of services has been updated and their categories have been introduced in the ASCs — the list was determined jointly with representatives of the centers and regional administrations to take into account all the needs of residents. Also, mandatory services for ASCs were determined taking into account the specifics: ✔️ ✔️

360 services are reserved for ASCs in relatively safe areas and an additional 13 for centers that have special equipment;

245 agreed for ASCs in frontline regions, but if staff are available;

also 118 - for territorial units and remote workplaces.

Important addition

