Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference League
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
Ukrainian ASCs expand opportunities: tax and pension services now available in one place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A resolution has been adopted in Ukraine that allows tax and pension services to be processed at ASCs. This innovation will provide clear instructions and high-quality work for administrators, combining a number of important services.

A resolution has been adopted, according to which Ukrainians will know which services are available in a particular ASC. They also promise clear instructions and quality work from administrators. The service will combine a number of important innovations.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

Now Ukrainian citizens will be able to apply for tax and pension services at ASCs.

- reports the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

For convenient searching of necessary services, information will be compiled in the Guide to Public Services. The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that the resolution, which defines the exact list of services in administrative service centers, has been adopted.

It is worth paying attention to a number of key changes:

  1. Ukrainians will be able to apply for a taxpayer card, pension and other tax services in one visit to the ASC without traveling to different institutions.
    1. The full list of services has been updated and their categories have been introduced in the ASCs — the list was determined jointly with representatives of the centers and regional administrations to take into account all the needs of residents.
      1. Also, mandatory services for ASCs were determined taking into account the specifics: ✔️ ✔️
        • 360 services are reserved for ASCs in relatively safe areas and an additional 13 for centers that have special equipment;
          • 245 agreed for ASCs in frontline regions, but if staff are available;
            • also 118 - for territorial units and remote workplaces.

              Important addition

              More details about the updates and the full list of services in ASCs - at the link.

              Recall

              The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, which clarifies the procedures for obtaining a combatant certificate and simplifies access to the data of the Unified State Register of War Veterans. This innovation aims to make the process more convenient for veterans, female veterans, and their families.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Society
              Ukraine