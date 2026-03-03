$43.230.13
Parliament is proposed to officially introduce a new holiday - Ukrainian Women's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

A draft resolution on establishing Ukrainian Women's Day has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This initiative is proposed to be celebrated on February 25, Lesya Ukrainka's birthday.

Parliament is proposed to officially introduce a new holiday - Ukrainian Women's Day

The Verkhovna Rada has been proposed to establish a new holiday in Ukraine – Ukrainian Women's Day. The corresponding draft resolution No. 15052 of March 2 has been registered in parliament, writes UNN.

Details

The text of the document has not yet been published.

Meanwhile, a draft law from February 2023 on amending the Labor Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of Ukrainian holidays is under consideration in parliament.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that "until now, March 8, the so-called 'International Women's Day,' established by the occupying Moscow regime to popularize its own view on the role and place of women, has been designated as a public holiday at the state level. It was introduced on the initiative of Clara Zetkin in 1921, linked to the beginning of the February Revolution in Russia in 1917."

"In contrast, we consider it more appropriate to celebrate 'Ukrainian Women's Day' on the birthday of the most famous Ukrainian writer and public figure – Lesya Ukrainka, namely February 25," the authors of the legislative initiative noted.

Currently, the draft law has been included in the agenda of the fifteenth session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine