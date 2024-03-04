$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24083 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84946 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57626 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245316 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184503 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226523 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250567 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156473 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371933 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
Today is the World Day Against Sexual Exploitation: Russian aggression puts Ukrainian women and children at high risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32033 views

Sexual exploitation remains the most common form of exploitation (50%), followed by forced labor (38%). According to unofficial data, about 3 million children are victims of sexual exploitation every year.

Today is the World Day Against Sexual Exploitation: Russian aggression puts Ukrainian women and children at high risk

Today, on March 4, events are taking place in many countries around the world to mark the World Day Against Sexual Exploitation, UNN reports.

The event was launched in 2009 by the international non-governmental organization GIPF.

According to UN statistics, last year, about 50 thousand victims of human trafficking were identified and registered in 148 countries. Women make up 46% of them, girls - 19%.

Sexual exploitation remains the most common form of exploitation (50%), followed by forced labor (38%).

According to unofficial data, about 3 million children become victims of sexual exploitation every year.

With the outbreak of full-scale Russian aggression, many Ukrainian women and their children fled abroad to escape the horrors of war. Being in unfamiliar countries and often not knowing the language, they can easily become victims of sexual exploitation.

To avoid this, NGOs and law enforcement agencies constantly advise Ukrainian women:

- Do not give documents to people you do not know;

- do not be tempted by dubious offers of easy and large earnings;

- Maintain constant contact with their relatives in Ukraine and Ukrainian official institutions and public organizations abroad.

According to law enforcement statistics, from February 24, 2022, to October 2023, 264 criminal offenses under the article on human trafficking were detected in Ukraine, and 169 people were served with suspicion notices.

215 people were recognized as victims, 23 of them children.

At the same time, Ukraine has repeatedly denied Western media reports that 100,000 Ukrainians could have been victims of human trafficking since the beginning of the war.

26.09.23, 01:27 • 235360 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Society
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14