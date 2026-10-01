The "Parkovyi" data center in Kyiv has completely ceased operations following Russian strikes
Kyiv • UNN
The "Parkovyi" data center in Kyiv suffered critical damage following Russian strikes. Client data was transferred to backup sites in the EU.
The "PARKOVYI" data center, located in the capital’s center, has completely ceased operations following enemy attacks, UNN reports, citing statements by the data center.
As a result of a series of strikes by the Russian Federation, as of October 1, 2026, the site of the "PARKOVYI" data center in Kyiv sustained critical damage and completely ceased operations. Restoring services at this site is impossible
The data center emphasized that the most important thing is that the employees are safe and that clients’ data has been deployed at backup sites in the EU.
An apparent strike occurred at the "Parkovy" International Convention Center in central Kyiv — a video is circulating online23.09.26, 17:52 • 10910 views
We remind you
The latest systematic Russian strikes on data centers in Ukraine are causing temporary problems for hundreds of thousands of subscribers, forcing the authorities to take additional security measures. At the same time, experts emphasize that, owing to providers’ autonomy and the decentralized architecture, the aggressor will not be able to completely cut off communications in the country.