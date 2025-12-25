The operational life of Unit 2 of the South Ukrainian NPP has been extended until 2035

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate has amended the license for the operation of power unit No. 2 of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, extending its operation until the end of 2035. This was reported by the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, according to UNN.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has amended the license for the operation of power unit No. 2 of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, according to which the operating period of the specified nuclear facility has been extended until December 31, 2035. - the statement says.

The relevant permits were handed over to the management of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" on December 25.

The operating organization has demonstrated its ability to safely operate power unit No. 2 of SE "SU NPP" for the next ten years. This conclusion was reached by the Licensing Commission of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. I should note that this took into account the results of public discussions and the meeting of the collegium of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, which also recognized as justified the possibility of safe operation of power unit No. 2 of SU NPP until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment - until December 31, 2035. - said Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

