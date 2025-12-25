The operational life of Unit 2 of the South Ukrainian NPP has been extended until 2035

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12904 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 14936 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 18052 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 14798 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 14116 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12564 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 46919 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64514 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32038 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52244 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
December 25, 05:30 AM
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
December 25, 06:45 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
December 25, 07:24 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
December 25, 08:09 AM
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"
10:37 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12904 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 46919 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52244 views
The Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos
02:14 PM
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
09:48 AM
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
December 25, 08:09 AM
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
December 25, 07:24 AM
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
December 24, 02:00 PM
Financial Times

The operational life of Unit 2 of the South Ukrainian NPP has been extended until 2035

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate has amended the license for the operation of Unit 2 of the South Ukrainian NPP. The operational life has been extended until December 31, 2035, confirming the safety of its functioning.

The operational life of Unit 2 of the South Ukrainian NPP has been extended until 2035

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate has amended the license for the operation of power unit No. 2 of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, extending its operation until the end of 2035. This was reported by the press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, according to UNN.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has amended the license for the operation of power unit No. 2 of the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant, according to which the operating period of the specified nuclear facility has been extended until December 31, 2035.

- the statement says.

The relevant permits were handed over to the management of JSC NNEGC "Energoatom" on December 25.

The operating organization has demonstrated its ability to safely operate power unit No. 2 of SE "SU NPP" for the next ten years. This conclusion was reached by the Licensing Commission of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate. I should note that this took into account the results of public discussions and the meeting of the collegium of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, which also recognized as justified the possibility of safe operation of power unit No. 2 of SU NPP until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment - until December 31, 2035.

- said Oleg Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

Recall

The Collegium of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) recognized as justified the possibility of safe operation of ISF-1 (spent nuclear fuel storage facility) of the state specialized enterprise (SSE) "Chernobyl NPP" until the completion of the next periodic safety reassessment - until December 31, 2034.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

