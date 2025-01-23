The OP explained under what conditions a negotiation process with the Russian Federation is possible

The negotiation process with Russia is possible, in particular, only after Russia has a mathematical understanding of what it will lose in revenue and how quickly. After that, negotiations will be held on the basis of a consensus between Europe, the United States and Ukraine, and Russia will be forced to accept them. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Podolyak commented on Trump's call for Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow otherwise.

"This can be called an objective, realistic view of what needs to be done and an absolutely realistic understanding of who Putin is," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that the negotiation process with the Russian Federation is not something where it comes and says: look, we have ultimatum demands, fulfill them.

"No, this is not the way to organize it, and such a negotiation process will not produce any results. Negotiations with Russia are possible only after such statements (by Trump about toughening sanctions - ed.), when Russia will mathematically understand what it will lose, i.e. what revenues it will lose and how quickly it will happen. Thirdly, after that, on the terms of the Europe-US-Ukraine consensus, negotiations will take place, which Russia will be forced to accept, because it will get worse and worse," Podoliak explained.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump wants to meet soon with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Trump also said that Ukraine is ready to conclude a peace deal.