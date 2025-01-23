The OP explained under what conditions a negotiation process with the Russian Federation is possible

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100478 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112485 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The OP explained under what conditions a negotiation process with the Russian Federation is possible

The OP explained under what conditions a negotiation process with the Russian Federation is possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61604 views

An adviser to the head of the OP said that negotiations with Russia are possible only after it realizes its economic losses. The process will take place on the basis of consensus between Europe, the United States and Ukraine.

The negotiation process with Russia is possible, in particular, only after Russia has a mathematical understanding of what it will lose in revenue and how quickly. After that, negotiations will be held on the basis of a consensus between Europe, the United States and Ukraine, and Russia will be forced to accept them. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Podolyak commented on Trump's call for Russia to conclude an agreement to end the war against Ukraine, promising to increase sanctions and tariffs against Moscow otherwise. 

"This can be called an objective, realistic view of what needs to be done and an absolutely realistic understanding of who Putin is," Podolyak said.

He emphasized that the negotiation process with the Russian Federation is not something where it comes and says: look, we have ultimatum demands, fulfill them.

"No, this is not the way to organize it, and such a negotiation process will not produce any results. Negotiations with Russia are possible only after such statements (by Trump about toughening sanctions - ed.), when Russia will mathematically understand what it will lose, i.e. what revenues it will lose and how quickly it will happen. Thirdly, after that, on the terms of the Europe-US-Ukraine consensus, negotiations will take place, which Russia will be forced to accept, because it will get worse and worse," Podoliak explained.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump wants to meet soon with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible.

Trump also said that Ukraine is ready to conclude a peace deal.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

