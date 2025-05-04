The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with a drone: three wounded

The Russian army attacked Druzhkivka with a drone. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, there was a hit in the industrial zone, three people were injured, reports UNN.

3 people were injured as a result of the strike on Druzhkivka. This morning, the Russians attacked the city with a drone, hitting the industrial zone - said Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, three civilians aged 65 to 69 were injured. The number of damages is being established.

The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured