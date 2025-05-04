The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with a drone: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, the Russians attacked Druzhkivka with a drone, hitting the industrial zone. Three civilians aged 65 to 69 were injured.
The Russian army attacked Druzhkivka with a drone. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, there was a hit in the industrial zone, three people were injured, reports UNN.
According to the head of the RMA, three civilians aged 65 to 69 were injured. The number of damages is being established.
