The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with a drone: three wounded

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 39687 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 104756 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97716 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 71327 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 81919 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80370 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 62146 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 75236 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 113721 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47139 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM • 21959 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20011 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

May 4, 05:03 AM • 21350 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM • 15380 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 10312 views
International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97716 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 51471 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 82419 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 90423 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 113721 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20307 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 37829 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80370 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 36918 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 39676 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with a drone: three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In the morning, the Russians attacked Druzhkivka with a drone, hitting the industrial zone. Three civilians aged 65 to 69 were injured.

The occupiers attacked Druzhkivka with a drone: three wounded

The Russian army attacked Druzhkivka with a drone. According to the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, there was a hit in the industrial zone, three people were injured, reports UNN.

3 people were injured as a result of the strike on Druzhkivka. This morning, the Russians attacked the city with a drone, hitting the industrial zone 

- said Filashkin.

According to the head of the RMA, three civilians aged 65 to 69 were injured. The number of damages is being established.

The enemy struck 3 settlements in Donetsk region: at least 2 people died and 1 was injured03.05.25, 20:17 • 5264 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,434.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,827.70