The occupiers are testing uncertified vaccines on children in Luhansk - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Luhansk, the invaders are conducting mass vaccination of children up to 6 years old with unknown drugs without international certificates. CNS urges parents to be careful.
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk, the Russians have begun mass "vaccination" of children using drugs of unknown origin. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance in Telegram, writes UNN.
While the civilized world is developing safe vaccines, the occupiers decided to turn the children of Luhansk into experimental subjects. Mass "vaccination" of children under 6 years of age with drugs of unknown origin has begun in the temporarily occupied city
According to the information, the drugs do not have any international certificates or any confirmation of the safety of their use.
It is noted that this is not the first case when Russian occupiers resort to medical experiments in the occupied territories, violating all ethical and legal norms. Therefore, the CNS calls on parents to be careful and not allow their children to participate in such dangerous trials.
Let us remind you
Earlier, the CNS reported that graduates of fake universities from "DNR" work in hospitals in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
In particular, students without experience and licenses were immediately given positions.