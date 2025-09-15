The number of wounded from the Russian air strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 15
As a result of the air strike on Kramatorsk, the number of wounded civilians has risen to 15. Russian troops hit the city center with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs.
The number of wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of the Russian strike has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Details
The number of wounded as a result of the air strike on Kramatorsk has increased to 15 civilians
Recall
On the night of September 15, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs. Initially, 9 casualties were reported.
Later, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that the number of victims of the night enemy strikes on Kramatorsk had increased to 11.