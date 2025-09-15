The number of wounded from the Russian air strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 15

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 1968 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 9908 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 32135 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 25935 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 26879 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 33018 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 55060 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72111 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105160 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87423 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
31%
753mm
Popular news
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 15001 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 21493 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 11435 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17172 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12956 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 12988 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 17209 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 32147 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 23129 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 101918 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 10505 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 11452 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 26149 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 32652 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 81900 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

The number of wounded from the Russian air strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

As a result of the air strike on Kramatorsk, the number of wounded civilians has risen to 15. Russian troops hit the city center with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs.

The number of wounded from the Russian air strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 15

The number of wounded in Kramatorsk as a result of the Russian strike has increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The number of wounded as a result of the air strike on Kramatorsk has increased to 15 civilians

- the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

On the night of September 15, Russian troops struck the center of Kramatorsk with three 250-kilogram aerial bombs. Initially, 9 casualties were reported.

Later, the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that the number of victims of the night enemy strikes on Kramatorsk had increased to 11.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
Kramatorsk