The number of victims of today's Russian strikes on Kherson has increased
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, three men died as a result of Russian shelling in Dniprovsky and Central districts of the city.
The death toll from enemy attacks on Kherson has risen to three. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"It has become known about another person killed in Kherson.
A 61-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of hostile shelling in Dniprovsky district of the city. Thus, the occupants killed three men in Kherson today," said Mrochko.
In addition to this man, another man (born in 1952) was killed as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city. Also, in the afternoon, Russian occupants attacked the central district of Kherson - a post office was hit. As a result of the attack, one man sustained injuries incompatible with life, another received explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and multiple fragmentary wounds.
Russians shoot at a civilian vehicle and civilians in Selydove27.10.24, 13:17 • 21982 views