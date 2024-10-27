Russians shoot at a civilian vehicle and civilians in Selydove
Kyiv • UNN
In Selydove, the Russian military opened fire on a civilian car, wounding one of the two passengers. According to media reports, the occupiers also killed two women in the town after taking control of the territory.
Russian troops opened fire on a civilian car in Selydove, Donetsk region, injuring one person. In addition, according to media reports, the enemy shot two women in the city. An investigation into the killing of Selydove residents by the occupiers and the shooting of a civilian car has been launched, according to a report by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.
On October 27, 2024, several Telegram channels published information about the killing of civilians by the occupiers in the town of Selydove. The published video shows how representatives of the aggressor state's troops allegedly shot a civilian car with automatic weapons in the village
It is noted that during the attack there were two citizens in the cabin, one of them was wounded. After that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine arrived at the scene and, having dragged the victim away from the line of fire, provided him with first aid and evacuated civilians from the shelling. Preliminary, it happened on October 24, 2024.
In addition, according to media reports, the enemy shot two women in the city. Also, as noted by online resources, the bodies of dead civilians are found in the private sector area, which was practically unaffected by active hostilities. That is, these killings took place after the enemy took control of these territories,” the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.
Urgent investigative and search activities are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the events and identify the victims of the occupiers.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in the criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
