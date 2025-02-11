Number of victims of the Russian KAB attack on Kharkiv region has increased: the consequences have been shown

In Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region, 7 people, including a child, have been injured in a Russian guided missile attack, 13 houses in Zolochiv have been damaged and hits in the vicinity of four villages have been recorded, the National Police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of 13:00, seven people are known to have been injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Three of the victims were hospitalized - the police said.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, 2 women and a man were rescued by rescuers from the rubble of a private house destroyed by the enemy in Zolochiv.

According to police, the shelling in Zolochiv destroyed two private houses and damaged 11 households and outbuildings.

"While clearing the rubble, the rescuers came across a domestic cat, which was also rescued," the SES said.

There were also hits by guided aerial bombs on the outskirts of the villages of Svitlychne, Berezivka, Makarykha, and Orishansky forest.

The SES showed the consequences of an enemy strike.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that six people were injured in the morning attack by Russian troops with guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.