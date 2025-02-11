Number of victims of the Russian KAB attack on Kharkiv region has increased: the consequences have been shown

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 42141 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 87661 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116416 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100080 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102486 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113216 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116833 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158863 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103083 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 92694 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 63926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105955 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149191 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181375 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100183 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105955 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136605 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138415 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166371 views
Number of victims of the Russian KAB attack on Kharkiv region has increased: the consequences have been shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23078 views

In Bohodukhiv district, 7 people, including a child, were injured in a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs. 13 houses were damaged in Zolochiv and hits were recorded near four villages.

In Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region, 7 people, including a child, have been injured in a Russian guided missile attack, 13 houses in Zolochiv have been damaged and hits in the vicinity of four villages have been recorded, the National Police reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

As of 13:00, seven people are known to have been injured, including a 12-year-old boy. Three of the victims were hospitalized

- the police said.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, 2 women and a man were rescued by rescuers from the rubble of a private house destroyed by the enemy in Zolochiv.

According to police, the shelling in Zolochiv destroyed two private houses and damaged 11 households and outbuildings.

"While clearing the rubble, the rescuers came across a domestic cat, which was also rescued," the SES said.

There were also hits by guided aerial bombs on the outskirts of the villages of Svitlychne, Berezivka, Makarykha, and Orishansky forest.

The SES showed the consequences of an enemy strike.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that six people were injured in the morning attack by Russian troops with guided aerial bombs in Kharkiv region.

Julia Shramko

War
kharkivKharkiv

