The number of victims of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia increased to 17 people: photos of the consequences of the invaders' strike

Work continues to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack. The number of injured has increased - currently 17 people. Earlier it was reported that due to the invaders' strike, trade pavilions caught fire over an area of 500 square meters.

UNN reports, citing the page of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The number of victims of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 17 people.

Primary work to eliminate the consequences of the attack continues at the impact sites.

Another man in serious condition has been hospitalized - this became known as of 10:30 AM, when 7 injured people were reported.

As a result of another enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, shops and a bus stop caught fire, a minibus, residential buildings, and a workshop of one of the city's enterprises were damaged. Police and rescuers pulled a person with burns from the crater formed by the explosion. Medics are fighting for their life. - Fedorov reports.

Photos of the consequences published:

Recall

UNN reported that after the Russian attack on the regional center, two people in serious condition were hospitalized to medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims is growing.