The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv increased to three - RMA

As a result of the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket, the number of victims has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"Three people were killed in the attack on the construction hypermarket," said Sinegubov.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the number of victims had increased to 40 as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv . According to the information received, there were more than 200 people in the building. At least 15 people are currently unconnected.