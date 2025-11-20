The number of victims of the Russian attack on Ternopil has risen to 27: a woman's body was recovered from under the rubble.

In Ternopil, the body of a woman was recovered from under the rubble of a house that was destroyed after a Russian shelling on the evening of November 20. In total, 27 people have already died due to the Russian attack. Svitlana Vodolaga, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, told UNN about this.

The body was recovered. So, 8 people died in this house, including 1 child. In total, 27 people have already died due to the Russian attack. - Vodolaga reported.

Recall

In Ternopil, the number of people who did not respond after the massive Russian attack and the hit on a residential building decreased to 14. Six residents reported that they were safe.