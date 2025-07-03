Number of injured in Russian attack on Odesa reached 6: consequences shown

The number of victims as a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Odesa reached six, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa by State Emergency Service employees has been completed. Fortunately, no one died. 6 people were injured, 11 were rescued - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, six people were injured as a result of another Russian attack, including two children.

Addition

As reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, a multi-story residential building and other civilian infrastructure objects were damaged. Fires broke out in Odesa residents' apartments, which firefighters promptly extinguished. 6 apartments were completely destroyed, and another 36 were partially damaged.

