The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 95 injured in the region

The death toll from the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 84 people injured, and in Samara, the number of injured due to the enemy strike has also increased to 11, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, there are already 8 dead. Condolences to the families… 84 people were injured - Lysak wrote.

According to him, 62 people were hospitalized in Dnipro, seven of them in serious condition.