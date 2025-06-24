$41.870.04
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
06:40 AM
The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 95 injured in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The death toll in Dnipro has risen to 8, and the number of injured to 84. In Samara, the number of wounded has also increased to 11.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 95 injured in the region

The death toll from the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 84 people injured, and in Samara, the number of injured due to the enemy strike has also increased to 11, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Dnipro, there are already 8 dead. Condolences to the families… 84 people were injured

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, 62 people were hospitalized in Dnipro, seven of them in serious condition.

The number of wounded in Samara has also increased. According to current information, there are 11 of them. Eight are hospitalized, half of them are "serious"

- Lysak reported.
Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
