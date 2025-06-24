The number of victims of the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 95 injured in the region
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll in Dnipro has risen to 8, and the number of injured to 84. In Samara, the number of wounded has also increased to 11.
The death toll from the Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 8, with 84 people injured, and in Samara, the number of injured due to the enemy strike has also increased to 11, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
In Dnipro, there are already 8 dead. Condolences to the families… 84 people were injured
According to him, 62 people were hospitalized in Dnipro, seven of them in serious condition.
The number of wounded in Samara has also increased. According to current information, there are 11 of them. Eight are hospitalized, half of them are "serious"