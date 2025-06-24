Russian attack on Dnipro: rescuers show consequences

At the site of the Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, a fire broke out in Dnipro, civilian infrastructure was damaged - a dormitory, a gymnasium, an administrative building, a train was disfigured, its passengers were wounded, emergency services are working, the State Emergency Service reported and showed the consequences of the enemy attack, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, in Dnipro, as a result of enemy strikes, preliminarily, 1 person died, and more than 20 were injured.

"A fire broke out. Civilian infrastructure was damaged - a dormitory, a gymnasium, an administrative building. In addition, a train was disfigured, its passengers were wounded," the report says.

Hits were also recorded in the city of Samar. Preliminarily, 2 people died, 3 were injured.

More than 70 rescuers, 17 units of State Emergency Service equipment, and all emergency services are working at the scene. They are providing assistance to the victims and eliminating the consequences of the shelling. Information is being clarified.

Russia's attack on Dnipro and Samar took the lives of three people, injuring more than 20, including two children