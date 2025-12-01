Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 40, with 11 in serious condition

The number of injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro continues to grow - 40 victims are already known, including 11 seriously injured, said on Monday acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

40 victims in Dnipro as of this minute. The vast majority are in hospitals. Unfortunately, 11 injured are in serious condition. Four people died - Haivanenko reported.

Haivanenko stated that "search and rescue operations have been completed."

Recall

Earlier, 4 dead and 27 injured were reported due to the Russian strike on Dnipro.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city on December 1. "The strike hit one of the enterprises," the prosecutor's office said.

"The enterprise, high-rise buildings, cars, shops and a bank office were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.