Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 40, with 11 in serious condition

Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 9906 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 12935 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22681 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 16451 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 27395 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36407 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49123 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41675 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 43002 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Each combat brigade will receive a predictable number of recruits - PalisaDecember 1, 03:37 AM • 5432 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 14184 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 6814 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10176 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 12437 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 3534 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 12587 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22699 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 27408 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 71742 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 4486 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 10293 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 71742 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 53763 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 70077 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 40, with 11 in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro, the number of injured has increased to 40 people, 11 of whom are in serious condition. Search and rescue operations have been completed, and four people have died.

Number of injured in Russian attack in Dnipro has risen to 40, with 11 in serious condition

The number of injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro continues to grow - 40 victims are already known, including 11 seriously injured, said on Monday acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

40 victims in Dnipro as of this minute. The vast majority are in hospitals. Unfortunately, 11 injured are in serious condition. Four people died

- Haivanenko reported.

Haivanenko stated that "search and rescue operations have been completed."

Earlier, 4 dead and 27 injured were reported due to the Russian strike on Dnipro.

The number of victims of the Russian strike in Dnipro has risen to 27 people01.12.25, 14:08 • 1246 views

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the central part of the city on December 1. "The strike hit one of the enterprises," the prosecutor's office said.

"The enterprise, high-rise buildings, cars, shops and a bank office were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro