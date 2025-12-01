The number of victims of the Russian strike in Dnipro has risen to 27 people

Photo: SES of Ukraine

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack on December 1 increased to 27 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers extinguished all fires. As a result of the strike, a 4-story office building and 49 cars were damaged.

At the same time, Mayor Borys Filatov stated that 4 high-rise buildings in the city were damaged - more than 200 windows were broken. The building of an educational institution, a warehouse of a charitable organization, and a number of non-residential premises were also destroyed.

All services are working on site. In particular, more than fifty utility workers, as well as heavy special equipment - loaders, tow trucks and dump trucks – the official said.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of victims was initially 8, and later increased to 15 and 22 people.