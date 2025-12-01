The number of victims of the Russian strike in Dnipro has risen to 27 people

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
09:32 AM • 5448 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 10195 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18209 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 14218 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 24218 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35555 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48449 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41341 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42544 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39282 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.2m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russians' attempt to raise the "tricolor" over a building in VovchanskVideoDecember 1, 02:12 AM • 17804 views
Talks in Florida: Issue of security guarantees for Kyiv remains unresolved - WSJDecember 1, 02:45 AM • 25288 views
NATO considers preemptive strike on Russia - Financial TimesDecember 1, 03:12 AM • 13921 views
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhoto06:15 AM • 12098 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 7622 views
Publications
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 7834 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 18210 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 24219 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 69129 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 105537 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford English Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 2444 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 5174 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 69129 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 52871 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 69206 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

The number of victims of the Russian strike in Dnipro has risen to 27 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The number of victims in Dnipro as a result of the Russian strike on December 1 has increased to 27 people. Rescuers extinguished all fires, an office building, 49 cars, 4 high-rise buildings, and an educational institution were damaged.

The number of victims of the Russian strike in Dnipro has risen to 27 people
Photo: SES of Ukraine

In Dnipro, the number of victims of the Russian attack on December 1 increased to 27 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers extinguished all fires. As a result of the strike, a 4-story office building and 49 cars were damaged.

At the same time, Mayor Borys Filatov stated that 4 high-rise buildings in the city were damaged - more than 200 windows were broken. The building of an educational institution, a warehouse of a charitable organization, and a number of non-residential premises were also destroyed.

All services are working on site. In particular, more than fifty utility workers, as well as heavy special equipment - loaders, tow trucks and dump trucks

 – the official said.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of victims was initially 8, and later increased to 15 and 22 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro