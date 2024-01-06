The number of victims of the earthquake in Japan exceeded 100

The death toll from the earthquake in central Japan has exceeded 100 people, and about 211 more are missing in Ishikawa Prefecture as of Saturday. This was reported by Kyodo, according to UNN.

It is noted that the number of victims of the powerful earthquake that occurred on the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan has exceeded 100 people.

According to the Yomiuri Shimbun , the death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture as a result of the January 1 earthquake on the Noto Peninsula has risen to 110.

The earthquake caused significant structural damage and fires in Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan. A total of 211 people are still missing in the prefecture.

Rescuers are continuing to try to deliver aid supplies to the blockaded areas of the prefecture, where more than 31,000 people are staying in special shelters, via damaged roads.

Ishikawa authorities plan to build temporary homes for the affected residents.

On January 1, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 occurred off the west coast of the Japanese island of Honshu at a depth of 10 kilometers.