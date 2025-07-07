20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack

In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the morning UAV attack on Monday, July 7, continues to grow. As of 07:21, there are already 20 victims in two districts of the city. Among them are 3 children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

20 victims are already known, including 3 children. In the Shevchenkivskyi district – 12 victims. In the Slobidskyi district – 8 victims. - the message says.

"Medics are providing the necessary assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing," the official added.

Recall

On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a high-rise building. Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged.