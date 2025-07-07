20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the morning UAV attack on July 7 increased to 20 people, including three children. There are victims in the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts, and civilian objects and a kindergarten have been damaged.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the morning UAV attack on Monday, July 7, continues to grow. As of 07:21, there are already 20 victims in two districts of the city. Among them are 3 children. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.
20 victims are already known, including 3 children. In the Shevchenkivskyi district – 12 victims. In the Slobidskyi district – 8 victims.
"Medics are providing the necessary assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing," the official added.
Recall
On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a high-rise building. Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged.