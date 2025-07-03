The number of victims of Russia's morning attack in Poltava has risen to 28 3 July 2025

In Poltava, as a result of the morning Russian attack, the number of injured increased to 28, Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, announced on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

28 people sought medical attention, 17 were hospitalized - Yamshchykova reported data as of 2:30 PM.

According to her, 32 objects were damaged, including 14 apartment buildings, 9 private households, 2 educational institutions, and 6 business entities.

As Yamshchykova reported, State Emergency Service units have completed the rescue operation. Currently, city utility services continue to eliminate the consequences, working to restore normal life in the community.

"All necessary services are involved. The elimination of consequences is ongoing. People are provided with all necessary assistance - medical, psychological, social," she indicated.

Russian attack on Poltava leaves some residents without electricity