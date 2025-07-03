$41.810.01
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1880 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 11261 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 15607 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 23664 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 22641 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 20814 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 46513 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149570 views
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 149570 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92792 views
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92792 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78378 views
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78378 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusives
Russian attack on Poltava leaves some residents without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 121 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, 23 objects were damaged, including 10 apartment buildings and 2 educational institutions. 159 consumers remain without electricity, specialists are working on restoration.

Russian attack on Poltava leaves some residents without electricity

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, some residents are without electricity, among other things, 10 multi-story buildings and two educational institutions were damaged, Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"23 objects were damaged: 10 apartment buildings, 7 private households, 2 educational institutions, buildings of private entrepreneurs. 159 consumers remain without electricity," Yamshchykova wrote.

According to her, Poltavaoblenergo specialists are working to restore power as soon as possible.

Russian strike on Poltava: among the dead are two military personnel from the TCC and two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine03.07.25, 11:56 • 628 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Poltava
Tesla
