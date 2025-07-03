Russian attack on Poltava leaves some residents without electricity

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, some residents are without electricity, among other things, 10 multi-story buildings and two educational institutions were damaged, Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"23 objects were damaged: 10 apartment buildings, 7 private households, 2 educational institutions, buildings of private entrepreneurs. 159 consumers remain without electricity," Yamshchykova wrote.

According to her, Poltavaoblenergo specialists are working to restore power as soon as possible.

