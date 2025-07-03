Russian strike on Poltava: among the dead are two military personnel from the TCC and two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a result of the morning attack by Russian drones on Poltava, at least two military personnel from the TCC and SP and two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed. According to preliminary data, a total of 10 people were injured, UNN was informed by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Among the injured are two military personnel from the TCC and SP and two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who worked there. Currently, there is an air raid alert in Poltava, so there is a threat of repeated strikes, as the enemy has repeatedly used such tactics, carrying out repeated strikes when rescue services are already working on site. - the spokesman said.

He also added that, according to "preliminary information, there are currently 2 dead and 10 wounded."

Addition

Today, July 3, in the morning, the Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on July 3, around 9:00 a.m., the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava City TCC and on the territory of a private residential building near the regional TCC.

It is known that 2 people died, 11 were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava community. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged, the OVA reported.