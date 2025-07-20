$41.870.00
The number of victims due to night attacks by Russian UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region has increased to three – OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The number of civilians injured by enemy attacks in Zaporizhzhia region has increased to three. Two women were wounded in Vasylivka district, another woman was injured in Zaporizhzhia.

The number of victims due to night attacks by Russian UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region has increased to three – OMA

The number of victims due to enemy drone and MLRS attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of July 20 has increased to three. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as conveyed by UNN.

Two women were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Vasylivka district. A 64-year-old and a 73-year-old woman sustained injuries when an enemy drone struck their house in Prymorske. The house had broken windows and a damaged facade. The women received all necessary medical assistance.

 - wrote Fedorov.

He also clarified information regarding the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district.

"Two MLRS strikes and at least 14 attack drones attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district overnight. As a result of the attack, several private houses were damaged, and windows and the facade of an apartment building were damaged. Fires broke out. According to updated data, a 69-year-old woman was injured. She is receiving all necessary assistance," the official reported.

Recall

On the night of July 20, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district, injuring a man and causing numerous fires. As a result of the UAV attack, private houses were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

