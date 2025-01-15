The number of Ukrainians who left and did not return home has increased more than 3 times - Opendatabot

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118002 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126070 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127172 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159293 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108662 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155352 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104207 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113792 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117092 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 47250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117741 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115750 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 34264 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 49448 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130526 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184004 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173425 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115750 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117741 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138731 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130677 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148224 views
The number of Ukrainians who left and did not return home has increased more than 3 times - Opendatabot

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38064 views

According to the State Border Guard Service, 443,000 Ukrainians who traveled abroad in 2024 did not return. This is a threefold increase compared to 2023, when 134,000 citizens did not return.

Citizens crossed the borders of Ukraine 30.11 million times. Only 2% of those who left did not return - about half a million people. Over the year, the number of Ukrainians not returning home tripled.

This was reported by the Opendatabot service with reference to the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

2% of Ukrainians who left last year did not return to Ukraine - 443 thousand. This is 3.3 times more than in 2023, when the difference between those who left and those who returned was only 134 thousand. In 2024, the largest number of people got lost in June - 194 thousand.

- the message says. 

It is noted that only three months in 2024 had a positive trend, when the number of citizens who returned to the country was higher than those who left. In particular, more than 58 thousand citizens returned in April, more than 23 thousand in July, and more than 89 thousand in August.

In total, about 3 million citizens did not return during the 3 years of full-scale war. This is almost as many as in the 11 years preceding the full-scale invasion - that is, from 2011 to 2021 (3.3 million)

- the service added.

It is emphasized that the data of the State Border Guard Service reflects only information about citizens who left at official checkpoints. There is currently no reliable data on Ukrainians who left the TOT or left illegally.

Recall

In December, 105 civilians were killed and 514 were injured in Ukraine, the lowest number since the beginning of the invasion. Most of the victims were recorded near the frontline in Kherson and Donetsk regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
khersonKherson

