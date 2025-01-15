The number of Ukrainians who left and did not return home has increased more than 3 times - Opendatabot

Citizens crossed the borders of Ukraine 30.11 million times. Only 2% of those who left did not return - about half a million people. Over the year, the number of Ukrainians not returning home tripled.

2% of Ukrainians who left last year did not return to Ukraine - 443 thousand. This is 3.3 times more than in 2023, when the difference between those who left and those who returned was only 134 thousand. In 2024, the largest number of people got lost in June - 194 thousand. - the message says.

It is noted that only three months in 2024 had a positive trend, when the number of citizens who returned to the country was higher than those who left. In particular, more than 58 thousand citizens returned in April, more than 23 thousand in July, and more than 89 thousand in August.

In total, about 3 million citizens did not return during the 3 years of full-scale war. This is almost as many as in the 11 years preceding the full-scale invasion - that is, from 2011 to 2021 (3.3 million) - the service added.

It is emphasized that the data of the State Border Guard Service reflects only information about citizens who left at official checkpoints. There is currently no reliable data on Ukrainians who left the TOT or left illegally.

