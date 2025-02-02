The number of soldiers in the German army has decreased again, but there is an increase in the professional staff

The decrease was mainly among servicemen who performed temporary service, while there was a slight increase among professional servicemen.

Germany has recorded a reduction in the total number of military personnel in the armed forces. According to official data, more soldiers are being recruited, and the German Ministry of Defense claims that the previous “trend” is being reversed.

At the end of last year, according to the official information of the spokesperson for the German Ministry of Defense, the number of soldiers was about 181,150. A year earlier, on December 31, 2023, there were still about 181,500 men and women in uniform.

The decline was mainly among temporary military personnel, while there was a slight increase among professional military personnel and persons performing military service. - The article says.

According to the German military, given Russia's war in Ukraine, the previous goal is considered outdated - more soldiers are really needed to defend the country and the Alliance.

As of the end of 2022, the Bundeswehr had 183,050 soldiers. This is also significantly less than the planned number of 203,000 men and women in the armed forces.

