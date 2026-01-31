$42.850.08
January 30, 06:51 PM • 11620 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 19094 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 20824 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 16105 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 17068 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 18241 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 19811 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20760 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21860 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25900 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Popular news
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview
January 30, 05:25 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen
January 30, 06:12 PM
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
January 30, 06:42 PM
Ukraine sets record daily electricity import since year start - Shmyhal
January 30, 07:39 PM
Musk responded to Fedorov's request regarding the use of Starlink on Russian UAVs
January 30, 08:35 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 20828 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 16754 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 22910 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 26833 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 83728 views
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3
January 30, 06:42 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screen
January 30, 06:12 PM
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interview
January 30, 05:25 PM
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was born
January 30, 03:51 PM
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely new
January 30, 01:24 PM
The number of personal bankruptcies in Russia increased by a third in 2025: over half a million citizens were declared insolvent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports a rapid increase in the number of personal bankruptcies in Russia. In 2025, the number of judicial bankruptcies of individuals increased by 31%, reaching almost 568 thousand cases.

The number of personal bankruptcies in Russia increased by a third in 2025: over half a million citizens were declared insolvent

Economic problems in Russia are increasingly affecting the population, as evidenced by the rapid increase in the number of personal bankruptcies. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that by the end of 2025, the Sverdlovsk region was among the top five regions of the Russian Federation with the largest number of bankruptcy procedures for individuals and individual entrepreneurs.

During the year, the number of reports of judicial property sales in the region increased by almost 28%. In absolute terms, the region surpassed St. Petersburg, where more than 20,000 bankruptcies were recorded. At the same time, Moscow, Moscow Oblast, and Krasnodar Krai – regions with a high concentration of household debt – traditionally join the anti-rating with the Sverdlovsk Oblast.

- the report says.

It is indicated that such dynamics are associated with a decline in real incomes, an increase in the cost of living, and chronic household debt. At the same time, the formal "economic stability" declared by the Russian authorities is not confirmed by the real financial situation of citizens.

"At the all-Russian level, the situation is even bleaker. In 2025, the number of judicial bankruptcies of individuals increased by more than 31% and reached almost 568 thousand cases. This indicates the systemic nature of the crisis, which shows no signs of rapid overcoming. More than 97% of bankruptcy cases are initiated by the debtors themselves, effectively acknowledging their own financial insolvency due to the lack of alternatives," the FIS states.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

Russia's economy exhausted by war, 2026 will be critical - WP23.12.25, 01:00 • 5771 view

