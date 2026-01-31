Economic problems in Russia are increasingly affecting the population, as evidenced by the rapid increase in the number of personal bankruptcies. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), informs UNN.

It is noted that by the end of 2025, the Sverdlovsk region was among the top five regions of the Russian Federation with the largest number of bankruptcy procedures for individuals and individual entrepreneurs.

During the year, the number of reports of judicial property sales in the region increased by almost 28%. In absolute terms, the region surpassed St. Petersburg, where more than 20,000 bankruptcies were recorded. At the same time, Moscow, Moscow Oblast, and Krasnodar Krai – regions with a high concentration of household debt – traditionally join the anti-rating with the Sverdlovsk Oblast. - the report says.

It is indicated that such dynamics are associated with a decline in real incomes, an increase in the cost of living, and chronic household debt. At the same time, the formal "economic stability" declared by the Russian authorities is not confirmed by the real financial situation of citizens.

"At the all-Russian level, the situation is even bleaker. In 2025, the number of judicial bankruptcies of individuals increased by more than 31% and reached almost 568 thousand cases. This indicates the systemic nature of the crisis, which shows no signs of rapid overcoming. More than 97% of bankruptcy cases are initiated by the debtors themselves, effectively acknowledging their own financial insolvency due to the lack of alternatives," the FIS states.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian regions are experiencing an increasingly deep impasse, as sanctions and the loss of external markets have exposed the structural weakness of their budgets. The worst situation is observed in depressed entities, as well as in industrial and metallurgical regions, where significant budget deficits are predicted.

