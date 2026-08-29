The number of people injured in the capital by the enemy UAV attack has risen to 8 — mayor

As a result of enemy attacks throughout August 29, the number of injured people in the capital rose to 8. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, according to UNN.

Details

The number of people injured in the capital by attacks involving enemy UAVs throughout the day on August 29 rose to 8. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded. The others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene - Klitschko reported.

According to him, a two-year-old girl was killed in the attack.

Klitschko also reported that on Saturday, August 29, there was a repeated strike on a non-residential building in Kyiv's Podilskyi District.

We remind you

In Kyiv, as a result of a Russian strike amid the third day of Russian attacks on the capital with jet-powered drones, a young child was killed; as of this morning, 5 people are already known to have been injured.