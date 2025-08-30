$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Number of injured due to the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia increased to 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people were injured as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, at least eight were hospitalized, including three children. Rescuers liquidated fires in two five-story buildings, five residential buildings, a service station, and a cafe.

Number of injured due to the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia increased to 28

In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's night attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

People continue to seek medical help. Currently, 28 injured.

- Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, at least eight people have been hospitalized – among them three children: a 9-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl. State Emergency Service units rescued 6 people, including one child. 

Rescuers extinguished fires in apartments on the third floors of two residential five-story buildings, covering an area of 230 sq. m. They also put out fires in 5 residential buildings, a car service station, and a cafe, with a total area of 550 sq. m.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 citizens, including 3 children.

Recall

Earlier, it was known about 24 injured and one dead as a result of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person died and a child was among the injured as a result of a combined Russian attack.30.08.25, 06:20 • 2650 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia