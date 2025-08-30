Number of injured due to the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia increased to 28

In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's night attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

People continue to seek medical help. Currently, 28 injured. - Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, at least eight people have been hospitalized – among them three children: a 9-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl. State Emergency Service units rescued 6 people, including one child.

Rescuers extinguished fires in apartments on the third floors of two residential five-story buildings, covering an area of 230 sq. m. They also put out fires in 5 residential buildings, a car service station, and a cafe, with a total area of 550 sq. m.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 citizens, including 3 children.

Recall

Earlier, it was known about 24 injured and one dead as a result of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person died and a child was among the injured as a result of a combined Russian attack.