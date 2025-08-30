Number of injured due to the Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia increased to 28
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people were injured as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, at least eight were hospitalized, including three children. Rescuers liquidated fires in two five-story buildings, five residential buildings, a service station, and a cafe.
In Zaporizhzhia, 28 people have already been injured as a result of Russia's night attack, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
People continue to seek medical help. Currently, 28 injured.
According to the State Emergency Service, at least eight people have been hospitalized – among them three children: a 9-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl. State Emergency Service units rescued 6 people, including one child.
Rescuers extinguished fires in apartments on the third floors of two residential five-story buildings, covering an area of 230 sq. m. They also put out fires in 5 residential buildings, a car service station, and a cafe, with a total area of 550 sq. m.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 26 citizens, including 3 children.
Recall
Earlier, it was known about 24 injured and one dead as a result of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.
In Zaporizhzhia, one person died and a child was among the injured as a result of a combined Russian attack.30.08.25, 06:20 • 2650 views