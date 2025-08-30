In Zaporizhzhia, one person died and a child was among the injured as a result of a combined Russian attack.

One person died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy attack on the night of September 30. Rescuers reported that six people were rescued. Hits were recorded in two five-story and five private residential buildings, and fires broke out. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES), the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

One person died, six were injured, including one child - stated the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.

According to the SES, hits were recorded in two five-story and five private residential buildings. There are fires, and neighboring structures are damaged.

SES units, medics, and pyrotechnicians are working at the scene. All emergency services of the city are involved in eliminating the consequences.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov published a video of the consequences of the enemy attack on his Telegram channel, noting that Zaporizhzhia is recovering after the night attack.

"Medics continue to provide assistance to Zaporizhzhia residents affected by the massive attack. Russian strikes destroyed private houses, damaged multi-story buildings, cafe buildings, car service stations, and an industrial enterprise," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, destroying private houses and damaging multi-story buildings and industrial enterprises.

The city authorities reported that due to Russian strikes, power went out on several streets in Zaporizhzhia.

