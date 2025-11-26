The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, November 25, has increased to 12, and they have been hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 7 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. Currently, at least 15 locations of enemy shelling are known.

"Invincibility points" are being deployed for our residents, those who were forced to leave their apartments. There are also heating points and heating buses at almost every location. - Fedorov said.

In turn, the State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the hits, seven multi-story residential buildings, a gas station, a store, and several cars were damaged. Fires broke out in various districts of the city.

Rescuers are extinguishing fires and conducting search and rescue operations. During the extinguishing of a fire in one of the buildings, emergency workers rescued two people. - the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out on several floors.

