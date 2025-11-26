The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged

$42.370.10
November 25, 04:32 PM • 11624 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 20624 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 19232 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 18698 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 16874 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 13685 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13712 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 28841 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13817 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11872 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Russian seaborne oil supplies decline for fifth week, Urals prices hit two-year low - Bloomberg
November 25, 01:55 PM
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 25: Novus logistics center damaged, dead and wounded
November 25, 01:56 PM
Dozens and dozens of shootdowns: Ihnat revealed details of air defense operations on the night of November 25
November 25, 02:00 PM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 25
November 25, 02:52 PM
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 28840 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 38664 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 89706 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 119053 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 107516 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:39 AM
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
November 24, 07:49 AM
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
November 22, 07:12 PM
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the November 25 attack, the number of injured has risen to 12, all hospitalized. At least 7 high-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop, and several cars were damaged.

The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with 7 high-rise buildings damaged

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday evening, November 25, has increased to 12, and they have been hospitalized. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, at least 7 high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the attack. Currently, at least 15 locations of enemy shelling are known.

"Invincibility points" are being deployed for our residents, those who were forced to leave their apartments. There are also heating points and heating buses at almost every location.

- Fedorov said.

In turn, the State Emergency Service clarified that as a result of the hits, seven multi-story residential buildings, a gas station, a store, and several cars were damaged. Fires broke out in various districts of the city.

Rescuers are extinguishing fires and conducting search and rescue operations. During the extinguishing of a fire in one of the buildings, emergency workers rescued two people.

- the State Emergency Service reported.

Recall

On the evening of November 25, the Russian army hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which a fire broke out on several floors.

Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight wounded23.11.25, 07:10 • 17481 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia