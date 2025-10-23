The number of injured in Kyiv due to Russia's night attack has risen to seven

The number of people injured in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on the night of October 23 has increased to seven. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

7 injured in the capital after the enemy's attack tonight. 5 of them were hospitalized by medics - the post says.

"Two are receiving outpatient treatment," Klitschko added.

Recall

On the evening of October 22, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in three districts of Kyiv: falling debris from UAVs, including on a kindergarten, a residential building, and cars were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that four people were injured as a result of this enemy attack.

Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi Asman