The number of injured after the morning attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 27, three of them are children.
Kyiv • UNN
After the morning attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia, the number of injured rose to 27 people, including three children. The victims have lacerations, fractures, concussions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
In Zaporizhzhia, people continue to seek medical help after the morning attack by the Russian army. According to current data on the wounded, almost 30 people are involved, including several children who sustained injuries. The injuries are of varying severity: these include cuts, fractures, concussions, and carbon monoxide poisoning.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Details
Already 27 wounded, including three children. The number of victims of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased. People continue to seek medical help.
Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. The consequences are being clarified.
Fedorov stated the following information in his morning report:
22 people were injured as a result of the morning enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Cuts, fractures, concussions, carbon monoxide poisoning. Three people are in serious condition - with polytrauma and explosive injuries.
Recall
In Sumy Oblast, 167 shellings of 50 settlements were recorded, a 59-year-old man was killed and three civilians were injured. As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs on a car park, a large-scale fire broke out, which has been extinguished.
