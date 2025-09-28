The number of victims of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv and details of the destruction have become known

On the night of September 28, people died as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers. According to the OVA, another victim was found at one of the locations. In total, the consequences of the Russian strike were recorded in 4 districts of the Ukrainian capital, UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information, the body of a deceased person was found at one of the locations. In total, 4 victims of the Russian attack are currently known. - reported Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In his previous report, Tkachenko reported three deaths. In particular, Russian strikes led to the death of a 12-year-old girl.

According to the OVA, as of 9 a.m. on September 28, there were more than 15 damaged locations.

Drones hit multi-story residential buildings, particularly in the Solomyanskyi district. - Tkachenko reported earlier.

The National Police summarized some of the currently known consequences of the enemy attack on the night of September 28.

hits on residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were recorded in the Solomyanskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts. Solomyanskyi district

Solomyanskyi district. A hit on a five-story building was reported.

Unfortunately, the body of a 12-year-old girl was unblocked. 3 people were rescued, 1 was injured. - the police inform.

It is currently known that 2 people died as a result of a hit on the building of the Institute of Cardiology.

Holosiivskyi district. The police report indicated damage to a private house: partial destruction of the roof and wall, without fire.

Sviatoshynskyi district. Debris fell on an open area. Dniprovskyi district. Two parked cars caught fire, the fire was extinguished. No casualties.

Darnytskyi district. The building of a children's educational institution was damaged. All operational services are working on site. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Recall

UNN reported official data on the consequences of the enemy attack on Kyiv as of the morning of September 28: six people were injured, five of whom were hospitalized. It is also known about debris falling on residential buildings.

As a result of the enemy attack on a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, a woman died.