The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 68

The death toll from the magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia this weekend rose to at least 68 on Monday, overshadowing the country’s Independence Day celebrations, UNN reports, citing DW.

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More than 100 people were injured, but local authorities do not believe anyone is missing.

The earthquake’s epicenter was off the coast of Flores island at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It has since been followed by nearly 1,600 smaller aftershocks, including a magnitude-5.6 tremor on Monday morning.

A tsunami warning for some areas of the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and Southeast Sulawesi, which urged residents to stay away from beaches and riverbanks, was later lifted.

But about 500 homes have been damaged and roads blocked by landslides, leaving about 12,800 people on Flores unable to return to their homes.

In Indonesia, thousands of people are waiting for aid after an earthquake that killed at least 54 people