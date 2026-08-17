In Indonesia, thousands of people are waiting for aid after an earthquake that killed at least 54 people

On the Indonesian island of Flores, thousands of people remain without adequate assistance after a powerful earthquake that claimed the lives of at least 54 people. The disaster also damaged more than 1,300 homes, the Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

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About 5,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and are staying in temporary shelters. Many people are spending the night near their destroyed homes in tarpaulin tents, fearing further tremors.

A fire near Mount Bromo in Indonesia destroyed 550 hectares

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck early on August 15 at a depth of about 10 km. At least 995 aftershocks were recorded afterward, 46 of which were felt by local residents. Hundreds of buildings were damaged, while roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris from landslides.

It is difficult to deliver aid to those affected

More than 3,500 military personnel and police officers are working in the disaster zone. The authorities have already delivered 275 tonnes of humanitarian aid, but logistical problems are making it difficult to deliver it to the hardest-hit areas.

Residents say they most urgently need food, water, medicines, and cooking equipment.

My house is now simply in ruins. We urgently need food, medicine, and clean water - said a local resident, Rasid Jafar.

On Sunday, the provincial governor declared a state of emergency for 14 days. The earthquake also cast a shadow over celebrations of Indonesia's 81st Independence Day.

The death toll from the earthquake in Indonesia has risen to 53