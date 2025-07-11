The number of drone attacks on Sumy region has significantly increased - SBGS

Border guards in the Sumy region are observing an increase in the number of drone attacks. Previously, the enemy more often used artillery for strikes. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Every day, the enemy does not stop shelling, including the territory of Sumy region and its border areas. There is probably no direction where the enemy would not carry out their terrorist actions, launching strikes from their territory. The enemy uses all available weapons for shelling. Now we see that the number of drone attacks has significantly increased, compared, for example, to the period before this year, when artillery still prevailed. Now, drones include drops from UAVs, FPV drones, fiber-optic drones, and artillery. - Demchenko said.

He also emphasized that the enemy also deliberately targets settlements, effectively continuing to terrorize the peaceful population of Ukraine, destroying infrastructure and people's homes.

According to him, the occupiers actively use fiber-optic drones specifically in the Sumy region, although drone attacks are also present within the Kharkiv region.

Recall

Russian troops attacked Sumy with drones in the morning, one person was reported injured. In the Sumy region, two people were wounded due to enemy shelling over the past day.