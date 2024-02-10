The number of dead as a result of the occupants' attacks on Kharkiv increased to seven

The death toll from the occupiers' attacks on Kharkiv has risen to seven. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that among the dead are three children: 7, 4 years old and a baby about 6 months old.

The fire continues to be extinguished.

Context

On Friday evening, February 9, the Russian military launched shaheds from the territory of Belgorod region. Around 23.00, three shaheds hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out, engulfing the private sector. 15 private houses were destroyed.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of violation of the customs of war, and procedural control is being carried out.

Occupants attack gas station in Kharkiv, 14 private houses are burning