The number of court orders for alimony collection in Ukraine is decreasing - study

In 2025, 12,714 court orders for alimony collection were issued in Ukraine. This is 6% less than in the same period of 2024, and 28% less than in 2021. At the same time, the number of such court orders is gradually decreasing, UNN reports with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

According to the study, at least 99,000 orders for alimony collection have been issued by Ukrainian courts over the past 5 years, according to the court registry search engine.

This year, courts most often collect alimony by orders in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 1,654 decisions were issued there - 13% of the total number across the country. This is followed by Odesa region with 948 orders (8%), Kharkiv region - 837 (7%), Kyiv region - 810 (6%), and Lviv region - 772 (6%).

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that almost 2 million debt proceedings in Ukraine are related to unpaid fines for traffic violations.