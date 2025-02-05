ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The number of combat actions decreased at the front: the General Staff named the “hottest” areas

The number of combat actions decreased at the front: the General Staff named the “hottest” areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 80 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Toretske and Kursk sectors. The enemy launched 66 air strikes and fired over 4100 times at Ukrainian positions.

There were 80 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. At the same time, there were 94 combat engagements the day before - February 3. The hottest areas: Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Kursk regions of Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of February 04.

Details

According to the latest information, as of 22.00 on February 4, 2025, 80 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front .

The situation was the most intense at the Pokrovske and Toretske directions and in the Kursk region

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

It is noted that the enemy launched one missile (one rocket), 66 air strikes, dropping 108 drones, and fired more than 4100 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked near Vovchansk and launched an air strike on Kozacha Lopana.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and Lozova six times during the day.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Yampolivka and Dibrova. Our soldiers stopped all the attacks.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted 10 offensives against Ukrainian troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Enemy aircraft attacked Kostyantynivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 32 times in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Kotlynne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne. Our troops repelled 28 attacks, and four firefights are still ongoing.

According to the available information, the occupants' losses in the sector amounted to 146 killed and wounded, and 12 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, two satellite communications equipment and two communication antennas were destroyed; our defenders also damaged a vehicle and two enemy artillery systems

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the vicinity of Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

In the Gsector of the Ulyaypol sector, three invaders' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops near Novosilka. The enemy also conducted air strikes on Gulyaypol and Novopol.

In the Orikhivsk sector , our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attempt to advance near Novodanylivka.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks. In addition, the enemy launched 46 air strikes, dropping 67 drones, used unguided aerial missiles six times, and fired 365 artillery rounds at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siverskyi and Prydniprovskyi directions.

Recall

The President of Ukraine revealed the losses of both sides in the war. According to him, Russia lost about 350,000 soldiers, while Ukraine lost 45,100 defenders. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

