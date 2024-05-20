The number of children affected by russian armed aggression has increased to 1891 - Prosecutor's Office

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, 1891 children were injured and 546 children died as a result of russian armed aggression. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

More than 1,891 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 20, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 546 children were killed and more than 1345 were injured of varying severity.

It is specified that most children were affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 531, Kharkiv - 373, Kherson - 151, Dnipropetrovs'k - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.

Three more children have been injured in recent days. On May 18 as a result of shelling in Kharkiv a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured. On May 19, an 8-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling in Cherkaska Lozova village, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region.

At least 27 people were wounded and 6 killed in a russian missile strike on a recreation center near Kharkiv, with one person still missing.

