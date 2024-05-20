The number of children affected by russian armed aggression has increased to 1891 - Prosecutor's Office

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82560 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107607 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150441 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154452 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250662 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41014 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65229 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33501 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59413 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250663 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212132 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237876 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224659 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82560 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59413 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112975 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113868 views
The number of children affected by russian armed aggression has increased to 1891 - Prosecutor's Office

The number of children affected by russian armed aggression has increased to 1891 - Prosecutor's Office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15500 views

546 children were killed and 1345 injured as a result of russia's armed aggression in Ukraine as of May 20, 2024.

During the full-scale war in Ukraine, 1891 children were injured and 546 children died as a result of russian armed aggression. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

More than 1,891 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of May 20, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 546 children were killed and more than 1345 were injured of varying severity.

Image

It is specified that most children were affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 531, Kharkiv - 373, Kherson - 151, Dnipropetrovs'k - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.

Three more children have been injured in recent days. On May 18 as a result of shelling in Kharkiv a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were injured. On May 19, an 8-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling in Cherkaska Lozova village, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region.

Recall

At least 27 people were wounded and 6 killed in a russian missile strike on a recreation center near Kharkiv, with one person still missing.

Government approves procedure for identifying and returning children deported by Russia14.05.24, 14:40 • 18977 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

