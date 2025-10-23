$41.760.01
The number of battles on the front line decreased by almost a quarter in a day: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 126 combat engagements in a day, which is a quarter less than the previous day. The most battles were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where 50 engagements took place.

The number of battles on the front line decreased by almost a quarter in a day: map from the General Staff

The number of combat engagements on the front line decreased to 126 per day, compared to 167 the day before, a decrease of approximately one quarter, with the most engagements still in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 23, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 126 combat engagements took place over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched one missile strike using 29 missiles, 95 air strikes, dropping 176 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4847 shellings, 106 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6530 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, an artillery piece, and two UAV control points of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped 12 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 176 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, Stroivka, Kamyanka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve and Derylove.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight assaults by the occupation forces near Serebryanka, Siversk, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 50 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Zvirove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 20 enemy attempts to break through defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novovasylivka, Oleksandrograf, and Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried twice to advance on the positions of our units in the areas of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made three unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the Russian Federation lost another 920 servicemen in the war against Ukraine - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine23.10.25, 07:29 • 2476 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Siversk
Ukraine
Kupyansk