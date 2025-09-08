$41.220.13
YASNO recommended not to panic, but to stock up on flashlights and power banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council advises Ukrainians and businesses to prepare for possible power outages in the autumn. It is recommended to stock up on power banks, flashlights, and check backup power.

YASNO recommended not to panic, but to stock up on flashlights and power banks

Due to the threat of new attacks by Russia on the country's energy sector, Ukrainians and businesses are advised to be prepared for power outages this autumn. This was announced by Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, as reported by UNN.

Autumn is a somewhat anxious time for energy workers. What will happen this autumn, of course, no one knows, but given the recent shelling, there is no particular optimism. In any case, conclusions have been drawn from all previous attacks on the energy infrastructure. Energy workers already have experience (it would be better if they didn't, of course), but they already know exactly what and how best to do in case of attacks

- the message says.

Kovalenko recommended that the population and businesses be prepared for various scenarios.

For the population

  • stock up, if you haven't already, on power banks, flashlights, or check the serviceability of existing ones;
    • think through a scenario in case there is no electricity for some time;
      • charge all gadgets and power banks to full capacity;
        • keep a supply of water and non-perishable food at home.

          For businesses

          • conduct a technical inspection and check their generators and other backup power installations that were used during power outages;
            • consider uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems if needed; YASNO experts can consult.

              And no panic. We hope that none of this will be needed this autumn, but it is better to be prepared and not use anything than not to be prepared and panic. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thank the air defense, and donate whenever possible to everyone who needs help.

              - Kovalenko added.

