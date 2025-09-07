$41.350.00
Dozens of explosions in Kremenchuk: part of the city left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

On the night of September 7, Kremenchuk was subjected to an enemy attack, dozens of explosions rang out. Part of the city was left without electricity, and energy workers are already working on restoration.

Dozens of explosions in Kremenchuk: part of the city left without electricity

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the city of Kremenchuk. Dozens of explosions rang out in the city. There is no electricity supply in part of the city. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Maletskyi, according to UNN.

Enemy shelling continues in Kremenchuk. Dozens of explosions rang out in the city

- the official's post reads.

According to him, there is no electricity supply in part of the city. Energy workers are already working on restoration.

Russian attack on Kremenchuk: a civilian injured06.07.25, 16:51 • 3515 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kremenchuk