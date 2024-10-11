Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo
Kyiv • UNN
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2024 Peace Prize to the movement of survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nihon Hidankyo was recognized for its efforts to create a world without nuclear weapons.
The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 was awarded to the Nihon Hidankyo movement, which unites survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Nobel Committee said on Friday, UNN reports.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo. This spontaneous movement of survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, also known as Hibakusha, receives the peace prize for its efforts to create a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons should never be used again
